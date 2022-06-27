train derailment

Amtrak train with 243 passengers traveling from LA derails in Missouri after hitting dump truck

The train was on its way to Chicago when it struck a dump truck at a public crossing.
By Emily Shapiro
MENDON, Mo. -- Several cars of an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak said.

Injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many, Amtrak said.

The train was en route from Los Angeles to Chicago with 243 passengers on board at the time of the crash, which took place at about 1:42 p.m. local time, Amtrak said.

Mendon is about 100 miles northeast from Kansas City, Missouri.

This comes one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in Northern California, killing three people.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

