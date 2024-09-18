Metro light rail train collides with car on street in East LA, derails; 1 hospitalized

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Metro light rail train and a car collided Wednesday morning on a street in East Los Angeles, resulting in a derailment and the hospitalization of one person, officials said.

The crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Third Street and Rowan Avenue, involving an E Line train and a black sedan. The number of people onboard the train and in the car was unclear.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

