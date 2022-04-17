2 killed when Amtrak train headed to LA crashes into car in Texas

HOUSTON, Tx. -- Two people were killed Saturday night when an Amtrak train headed to Los Angeles crashed into a car in Texas, authorities said.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, an Amtrak train was passing through Houston from New Orleans when the driver of a Chrysler 300 went around a vehicle at the train track, passed the railroad crossing gates, and collided with the train about 12 miles from the Houston Station.A man and woman died at the scene after they were ejected from the Chrysler, which caught on fire, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.More than 80 passengers were on board the train but they did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, Amtrak said.The train has resumed its route to L.A. and is expected to arrive early Monday morning.