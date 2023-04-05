Memorial service held in Long Beach for Fort Hood soldier found dead last month

Last month, Pvt. Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz was found dead at the Fort Hood Army base in Texas, the same base where the murder of Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old soldier, took place.

U.S. Army officials have said so far, no foul play is evident in the soldier's death.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Loved ones surrounded the family of Pvt. Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz Tuesday at a memorial service in her honor in Long Beach.

A U.S. flag was draped over her coffin, folded and handed to her father. A Mexican flag was later placed over the coffin.

The 20-year-old combat engineer was born in Mexico. Loved ones in attendance said she persevered against adversity, studying English from an early age and fighting for her dreams.

They said it was hard for many in the family when Basaldua Ruiz came to the U.S., but that she accomplished her objective.

Last month, the U.S. Army soldier was found dead at the Fort Hood Army base. U.S. Army officials have said so far, no foul play is evident her death.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division and the chain of command are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding Basaldua Ruiz's death, Fort Hood told ABC News.

Univision reports that her family said military officials told them they believe the cause of death may have been suicide.

However, her mother has pushed back, saying Basaldua Ruiz was being sexually harassed by a superior.

After flying to Southern California, Alejandra Ruiz Zarco said she would take her daughter's body back to the city of Tacámbaro in the Mexican state of Michoacán where she was born.

Meantime, Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson has called on federal lawmakers for an independent investigation into Basaldua Ruiz's death, calling her a daughter of Long Beach.

Her body was found at the same base where Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen was found murdered in 2020 after she was sexually harassed.