ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to Monster Energy AMA Supercross!

ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets to Monster Energy AMA Supercross!

Winners will receive a family 4-pack of tickets to Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Angel Stadium of Anaheim January 27, 2024.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is where the world's highest caliber, off-road motorcycle riders compete. The 250 and 450 classes feature the sport's top-tier riders including Malcolm Stewart, Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb. These riders will race for the premier 450 Class Championship currently held by Eli Tomac. The Monster Energy AMA Supercross riders will earn points toward the SuperMotocross World Championship.

At the Supercross FanFest, get an insider's look as teams prepare, practice and qualify for the Main Event. Activations include video game rig, pump track, toy play tables, and exhibitions. You can also take photos, visit sponsor displays and purchase your favorite gear.

For more info to purchase tickets visit ticketmaster.com for COVID-19 information and venue safety standards.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age.