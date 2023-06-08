After Dodgers controversy, Angels host Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for Pride Night

Anaheim's mayor invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Angel Stadium after the Dodgers controversy, which centered over the group's criticisms of the Catholic Church.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- An LGBTQ group that was at the center of a controversy involving the Dodgers' Pride Night was welcomed to a similar event for the Angels Wednesday night.

Anaheim's mayor invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Angel Stadium after the Los Angeles controversy, which centered over the group's criticisms of the Catholic Church.

The Dodgers had invited the group to participate in their Pride Night, then uninvited them amid concerns about their spoofing of nuns and church policies around sexuality. Then after the LGBTQ community expressed outrage, the group was reinvited back to Dodgers Pride Night.

Clayton Kershaw explains objections to Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken invited the Sisters to Angel Stadium in the midst of the back-and-forth.

"I was excited to see the Dodgers pivot and (choose) the side of inclusivity," Aitken said. "I think that's what this month is about: It's about making sure, maybe our families don't all look the same but we're all welcome, we all love baseball. It's one thing we can all agree on as Americans."

Not everyone was happy to see the Sisters in Orange County.

A handful of protesters identifying themselves as Concerned Catholics of Orange County stood outside the stadium to call for boycotts of both baseball clubs.

"There's a lot of things they do to blasphemize the Catholic Church and we're just tired of it," said one protester.

Some of the Sisters say even though they make fun of nuns by dressing in drag, some of the charitable work they do is similar.

"The idea of being a fake nun is also a little problematic, mostly because we do take vows of service to the LGBTQ community for nonprofit work," said one member who goes by Sister Electra-Complex. "And it is the kind of vow you take for the rest of your life, so it is very similar to the type of care work a nun would do."

But many members of the LGBTQ community who attended the festivities and the game - the Angels beat the Chicago Cubs 6-2 - were happy to see the Sisters included.

"I wanted to be here to say, that was the right move!" said actor Danny Pintauro of Long Beach.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence say their entire group is looking forward to Dodgers Pride Night on June 16. Protesters say they too will be there, possibly in larger numbers.