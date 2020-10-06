Baby photo shoot honors mom fatally struck by DUI suspect in Anaheim

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6397785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Southern California father says his little girl has taught him to not give up, and says she's one last gift from his wife.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a pregnant woman who was struck and killed by an alleged DUI driver in Anaheim is hoping to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving with a poignant photo shoot.Although 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar did not survive the tragic Aug. 11 incident, doctors were able to save the life of her infant daughter, named Adalyn Rose. The woman's husband, James Alvarez, was standing alonside her at the time of the collision but escaped injury.Photos released by the victim's family show baby Adalyn wrapped in her mother's wedding veil and surrounded by her mother's makeup and favorite flowers. A composite image, with Alvarez holding his daughter and a previous photo of Aguilar, appears to show the mother gazing at them.The family has scheduled a virtual fundraiser for Oct. 23, to raise money for Adalyn and for the group Mother Against Drunk Driving.