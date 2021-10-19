otrc

Marvel's 'Eternals' star Angelina Jolie says film's diverse representation is important

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Jolie says diverse representation in Marvel's 'Eternals' is important

HOLLYWOOD -- The latest Marvel movie features several characters you may not know -- yet!

"Eternals" follows a group of heroes who had protected earth since the dawn of time. They reunite to try and save humanity once again after some creepy creatures, long thought gone, mysteriously reappear.

The film, from Oscar-winning Director Chloe Zhao, boast a large and diverse cast to help tell one big story.

"It's an epic film. You know, it expands 7,000 years. There are 12 main characters. It's a lot. It's a lot in the film," said Gemma Chan.

Angelina Jolie, who plays "Thena" in the film, strutted the red carpet Monday night with her five children. The 46-year-old actress said diversity in the film's characters drew her to the movie.

"I felt the representation that would be brought forward in this film was really important. And I was very excited to be a part of this family and I wanted this family to be understood globally as a team that worked together and love each other. And so, it meant a lot to me," Jolie said.

"It's going to be completely new for people because most people haven't read those books, so I don't think anybody's ready because this movie has a lot of stuff that's really going to surprise people," said Kumail Nanjiani.

And for one of the film stars, this is all an eye-opening experience.

"It's a big deal. This is actually my first movie premiere so it's like my wedding day!" Lauren Radloff said through a sign language interpreter.

"Eternals" is rated PG-13. It'll be in theaters Nov. 5.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieangelina joliemovie premieremarveldiversityotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OTRC
'DWTS' Horror Night see 2 couples earn perfect scores
Tourist returns Harrison Ford's credit card after he lost it in Italy
First steps made in Congress to honor pop superstar Prince
Snoop Dogg announces mom's death: 'Mama thank u for having me'
TOP STORIES
Assistant director of Baldwin film had been fired from 2019 job
Pastor shot and killed in Compton
3 people found dead inside home on Balboa Island in Newport Beach
EXCLUSIVE: NorCal family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Residents in recent burn areas asked to stay alert as storm approaches
No charges filed yet after Texas kids left with skeletal remains
Show More
Teammate of LeBron's son takes floor against Lakers
Boaters rescue dog found paddling in middle of the ocean
Breastfeeding can help protect mothers' brains, UCLA study finds
Latest SoCal storm won't erase drought, experts say
'DWTS' Horror Night see 2 couples earn perfect scores
More TOP STORIES News