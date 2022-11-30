Man protesting abortion climbs Ritz-Carlton skyscraper in downtown LA

According to social media, the protestor regularly climbs tall buildings.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested after climbing almost to the top of the Ritz-Carlton skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Video shared with Eyewitness News shows him reaching the 53rd floor of the building.

Police are unsure why the man was climbing the building but an anti-abortion banner was seen hung on the side skyscraper.

According to social media, the man is a protestor who regularly climbs tall buildings.

Officers ultimately took the man into custody and placed him under arrest in under 30 minutes.