pet adoption

Apple Valley Animal Shelter asks pet owners not to surrender pets for next 3 weeks

As of Thursday, the shelter is at full capacity and staff is trying to leave room for strays to get them adopted.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Apple Valley shelter says hold off turning in pets for next 3 weeks

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown led to a surge in pet adoptions from local shelters, but those promised forever homes are not panning out for some pets.

"Right now, we're thinking people are going back to work now that COVID restrictions have fallen off a little bit more, being a little bit more lax, and unfortunately, that doesn't leave much time for the animals," said Brandie, a rescue coordinator at the Apple Valley Animal Shelter.



She said pet owner-surrenders have skyrocketed.

READ ALSO | LA County launches re-homing program in effort to keep pets out of crowded shelters

As of Thursday, the Apple Valley Animal Shelter is at full capacity and is temporarily postponing the acceptance of owner-surrender animals from residents through Wednesday, Oct. 20. The shelter is also asking residents in the unincorporated area of San Bernardino County to also hold off. Officials said the shelter is focusing on re-homing the strays they already have.

"This is just temporary," said Brandie. "This is to help us in the placement of the animals currently in our care."

The shelter is offering $15 to $30 cat adoptions and $75 dog adoption fees.

"These adoption fees actually include everything for the pet. So, they will be altered receive their first set of vaccinations and a microchip," she said.

For more information, visit the Apple Valley Animal Shelter's Facebook page.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsapple valleysan bernardino countyanimal crueltydogssheltercatspetsanimalcoronavirus pandemicanimalspandemiccovid 19 pandemicpet adoption
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET ADOPTION
LA County launches re-homing program to keep pets out of shelters
Finding a best friend and a forever home for abused animals
Cesar Millan talks about new show 'Better Human Better Dog'
Woman reunited with lost dog while looking to adopt new pet
TOP STORIES
Massive fire burns El Sereno warehouse
Massive fire fueled by burning pallets erupts at Carson facility
Suspect followed teen victim from train before raping her, police say
'DWTS' contestant Cody Rigsby says he has COVID-19
Newsom signs bill to return land to Black couple's heirs
Mother arrested in deaths of children found decapitated in Lancaster
California Drought: Could mandatory water restrictions happen sooner?
Show More
Lucy Jones offers insight after obscure website 'predicts' earthquake
Super Bowl: Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige to perform at Sofi Stadium
David Ono celebrates 25 years with ABC7
Long Beach police seek to ID suspect in series of sexual batteries
Woman, 2-year-old boy who died in fall at Petco Park identified
More TOP STORIES News