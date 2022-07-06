hit and run

12-year-old killed, 11-year-old severely injured during ATV hit-and-run crash in Apple Valley

Authorities are now searching for the driver who fled the scene.
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 12-year-old boy was killed and an 11-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a hit-and-run driver struck them while riding an ATV in Apple Valley, authorities said.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday along Stoddard Wells Road near the Stoddard Wells vehicle area.

Investigators say Jacob Martinez was riding an ATV with his family friend, 11-year-old Christina Bird, when they were struck by a Side by Side UTV.

The driver of the UTV took off, according to authorities.

Martinez was pronounced dead on the scene. Bird was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital and was later flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Her family said she suffered multiple broken bones and a severed spinal cord.

During a vigil held Tuesday, the family said they're hoping the driver comes forward.

"I ask that if you were there with that person, or know of that person who was there ... saw what happened ... please be compassionate and come forward," said Martinez's sister, Cynthia Nunez. "Don't hide them."

The families of both children are asking anyone with information to call the California Highway Patrol in Victorville at 760-241-1186.

You can also submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Meanwhile, GoFundMe accounts have since been created for both the families of Martinez and Bird.

