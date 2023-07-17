Family mourns 27-year-old killed by teenage driver fleeing from police in Arcadia

Family and friends are mourning a 27-year-old man who was hit and killed by a 17-year-old driver who was trying to get away from police in Arcadia.

Heartbroken relatives held a memorial Sunday at a church in Glendale where the victim, Arekel Marcel Carranco, regularly attended services.

"He would make everybody laugh. His smile was infectious," said cousin Coleen Garcia. "He loved kids, he loved us. We couldn't stay mad at him, or he couldn't stay mad at anybody."

Carranco was in a crosswalk on Huntington Drive the night of June 30 when he was killed. Police say a teenage driver, who police had attempted to pull over for a traffic stop, suddenly accelerated through a red light and struck him.

That driver fled and abandoned his vehicle but was quickly arrested.

Carranco's family says two weeks went by before they were notified of his death.

"Arekel was a blessing to our family. We want more information from the coroner's office on why there was a lapse in notifying us, and more information from Arcadia PD because right now they won't give us (any) information," said his aunt, Porschea Williams.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Carranco's funeral expenses.