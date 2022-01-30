Arrest made after video of food truck vendor vandalizing Whittier taco stand goes viral

EMBED <>More Videos

Arrest made after food truck caught vandalizing Whittier taco stand

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have made an arrest after a food truck vendor was caught on video vandalizing a taco stand on Mulberry Drive and Mills Avenue near Whittier Thursday night.

Based on the video posted to social media and tips from the community, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says that they were able to identify the suspect in this case, and arrested him at his house.

In the video that has since gone viral, a man is seen intentionally using a fire extinguisher to put out the cooking fire of a taco stand.

"I said this guy was going to punch us because he was close to us," said Armando Martinez, an employee for Tacos la Guera. "Maybe he's going to want to hurt me. So I kept my distance and stayed back."

Martinez says the man first arrived in a truck and threatened them to leave. Thirty minutes later, he arrived again in a food truck and that's when the incident unfolded.

Tacos la Guera owner, Rocio Gascón, says that they had been scouting this area since last week and didn't see any vendors at this spot. That's why they set up at this location. Neighbors say the food truck has set up there in the past.

Gascón said no one was injured in the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlos angeles countycrimefightsouthern california
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
5th suspect arrested in deadly robbery outside Hollywood restaurant
Vendor uses fire extinguisher to vandalize Whittier taco stand
Family members seek justice after South Gate father killed
$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Woodland Hills
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
Is Tom Brady retiring? ESPN sources say so
New CHLA study may help kids dealing with lingering COVID-19 symptoms
Show More
Buscaino calls for reducing salaries if homelessness goals not met
Riverside hosts blood drive amid national blood supply shortage
Rams-49ers: Parking for NFC title game could get really expensive
California man charged with stealing $1 million in COVID benefits
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'so-called alternate electors'
More TOP STORIES News