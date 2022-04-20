A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with 2021 shooting in Hollywood, police say

Rihanna, left, and ASAP Rocky appear at the Off-White Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, in Paris on Feb. 28, 2022. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Hollywood, authorities said.Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division took the 33-year-old hip-hop artist and L.A. resident, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the agency said in a news release.The arrest stems from an argument and shooting that occurred about 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 6 near the intersection of Selma and Arglye avenues, the LAPD statement said.Mayers is accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said. Mayers and two other men ran after the gunfire, police said.The rapper's RCA Records publicist and attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Mayers and his girlfriend Rihanna announced in late January that she is pregnant with their child.