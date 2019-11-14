At least 1 person shot at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting massive police response: WATCH LIVE

ADVISORY: Police activity at Saugus High. **** AVOID AREA **** — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person was shot Thursday morning on the campus of Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting a massive response from sheriff's deputies and paramedics, authorities said.A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed firefighters responded to the shooting before 8 a.m. at the school at 21900 Centurion Way. The condition of the victim, who was struck in the stomach, was unknown.The shooter remained at large. A detailed description of the male shooter was not available, sheriff's officials said, adding that he was wearing black clothing.Saugus High School was on lockdown due to the incident, as were nearby Rosedell and Highland elementary schools.