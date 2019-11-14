At least 1 person shot at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting massive police response: WATCH LIVE

A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed firefighters responded to the shooting before 8 a.m. at the school at 21900 Centurion Way. The condition of the victim, who was struck in the stomach, was unknown.
The shooter remained at large. A detailed description of the male shooter was not available, sheriff's officials said, adding that he was wearing black clothing.
ADVISORY: Police activity at Saugus High. **** AVOID AREA ****— SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019
Saugus High School was on lockdown due to the incident, as were nearby Rosedell and Highland elementary schools.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.