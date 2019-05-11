At least 4 injured in 2-car crash in Industry

By ABC7.com staff
CITY OF INDUSTRY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least four people were injured in a crash involving two vehicles in the City of Industry Friday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred on East Valley Boulevard and S. Stimson Avenue at approximately 1 p.m., prompting a response from emergency crews.

Aerial footage captured by AIR7 HD showed a severely damaged van, which appeared to be a medical transport van, on its side and an overturned vehicle in the middle of the road.

Three people were listed in critical condition.
