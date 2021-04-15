Authorities: Woman tried to smuggle $94K of cocaine in her body, bra

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities: Woman tried to smuggle $94K of cocaine into US

NEW YORK (KABC) -- A woman is facing federal narcotics charges for allegedly trying to smuggle more than $94,000 worth of cocaine in her bra, body and purse.

The woman, who authorities identified as Yerlina Lantigua Hernandez DeNova, was arrested April 9 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after arriving from the Dominican Republic.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found three pellets of cocaine in her purse, more in her underwear and then she allegedly admitted she inserted some in her body. The agency says they found pellets containing a white powder within her bra.

When a sample of the pellets were tested, CBP says they tested positive for cocaine.

Officers say they seized about three pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $94,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcocainesmugglingdrug bust
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kristin Smart suspect also facing sex assault allegations in LA
Who was Daunte Wright? Friends describe 'charismatic' jokester
Reseda mother who allegedly killed her children appears in court
Popular teacher killed in shootout with Mexican drug cartel
Life-sized teddy bear walking from LA to San Francisco
Soldier charged with assault after video shows him accosting Black man
Man arrested in double murder at Rancho Cucamonga home
Show More
Robots help farmers prepare for climate change
SoCal nonprofit provides supported living option for young adults with autism
Body pulled from Mississippi River is missing LSU student
A look at LA's rich history of African Americans on Central Ave.
ArcLight employees mourning theater chain
More TOP STORIES News