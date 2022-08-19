LIVE: Fast-moving brush fire burning in Azusa; several structures threatened

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-moving brush fire in Azusa that erupted Friday afternoon has grown six acres, sending smoke billowing over the surrounding area.

The blaze was reported to be six acres in size around 3:47 p.m. near North San Gabriel Canyon and Old San Gabriel roads.

According to reports, the fire is a threat to several structures in the area.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted saying crews were working with medium fuel.

No evacuations have been issued and no injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.