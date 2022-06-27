Azusa police officer shot while on duty making big strides in recovery

Officer Shawn Kim was shot while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle in February.
He was shot multiple times during a struggle with a suspect.
READ MORE | 1 officer injured, 1 suspect killed during police-involved shooting in Azusa
Family, friends, and law enforcement members gathered at the Old Stump Brewery in Pomona.
A video posted on the Azusa Police Department's Police Officer's Association's Instagram page shows Kim walking alongside supporters.
"The city of Azusa's done an excellent job of taking care of our officer, but there are always expenses that are unforeseen," said President of the Azusa Police Officers Association Stephen Spahr. "Family members missing work to care for him, and this will all cover those expenses."
Kim underwent multiple surgeries.
He's now at home and expected to make a full recovery.