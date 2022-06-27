police officer shot

Azusa police officer shot while on duty making big strides in recovery

Officer Shawn Kim was shot while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle in February.
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Azusa police officer who was shot and injured while on duty was surrounded by supporters during a fundraiser Sunday as he continues to recover.

Officer Shawn Kim was shot while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle in February.

He was shot multiple times during a struggle with a suspect.

Family, friends, and law enforcement members gathered at the Old Stump Brewery in Pomona.

A video posted on the Azusa Police Department's Police Officer's Association's Instagram page shows Kim walking alongside supporters.

"The city of Azusa's done an excellent job of taking care of our officer, but there are always expenses that are unforeseen," said President of the Azusa Police Officers Association Stephen Spahr. "Family members missing work to care for him, and this will all cover those expenses."

Kim underwent multiple surgeries.

He's now at home and expected to make a full recovery.

