Must-see video: 11-month-old girl learns to snowboard before she can walk

It's even more exciting when their child can snowboard before their first birthday, and there's a family living near Beijing that can claim that moment as their own.
Wang Yuji, who is only 11 months old, learned to snowboard before she could walk.
It's true! There's even video to prove it.
Her family shared footage of the baby hitting the slopes. You'll notice she doesn't cry a single time.
Now, she's become an internet sensation and a rising snowboarding star. What's next? The possibilities are endless for this cool baby.
