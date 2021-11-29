viral video

Must-see video: 11-month-old girl learns to snowboard before she can walk

Now, she's become an internet sensation and a rising snowboarding star.
Meet the 11-month-old who learned to snowboard before she could walk

CHINA (KABC) -- It's always an exciting moment for parents when they see their child take their first steps.

It's even more exciting when their child can snowboard before their first birthday, and there's a family living near Beijing that can claim that moment as their own.

Wang Yuji, who is only 11 months old, learned to snowboard before she could walk.

It's true! There's even video to prove it.

Her family shared footage of the baby hitting the slopes. You'll notice she doesn't cry a single time.

Now, she's become an internet sensation and a rising snowboarding star. What's next? The possibilities are endless for this cool baby.

Baby on the move! ABC7's Leslie Lopez had a surprise visitor during her morning weather forecast. There is no stopping adorable baby Nolan now that he can walk!



