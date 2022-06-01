school threat

Baldwin Park police arrest student after multiple threats of explosives at Sierra Vista High School

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The Baldwin Park Police Department arrested a Sierra Vista High School student Tuesday after the student made multiple email threats of explosive devices on campus, authorities said.

Police said the school received an email threat last Wednesday that mentioned explosive devices on campus.

An extensive explosive detection search was conducted by a K-9 team and multiple law enforcement agencies and they found no devices at the school.

On Tuesday, the school received a similar threat from the same suspect, BPPD said.

With assistance from the FBI, BPPD detectives were able to identify the suspect and take him into custody.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andres Villalobos at (626) 960-1955, ext. 418.

