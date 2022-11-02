Mobile dog treadmill service gains popularity in SoCal, how can it affect your pet's health?

Bark N' Roll is a mobile treadmill service coming to dog owner's homes. The runs last 30 minutes and dogs go at their own pace.

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Bark N' Roll is a mobile treadmill service for dogs. Owner Marc Cleary serves the South Bay area and most of L.A. County.

The treadmills are inside his van, where the dogs run. The runs last 30 minutes and dogs go at their own pace. They can run anywhere from less than a mile to up to five miles.

Cleary says his love of dogs fueled this idea.

"We have a big coyote problem around here. People are scared to sometimes take their little dogs outside and then they don't get the exercise they need and then they can gain weight that they shouldn't have," Cleary said.

Cleary says some owners use this service because they have busy lives or they're not able to physically walk their dog.

Many people are not home as often, having returned to work after pandemic restrictions lifted.

Veterinarian Dr. Ross Bernstein says treadmills are commonly used for animals.

"It can also be used for physical therapy or rehabilitation. So, you may not know there are even real facilities where dogs can go if they're recovering from an injury or for weight loss. Some even have an underwater treadmill," Dr. Bernstein said.

Dr. Bernstein says dog treadmill services are safe, but it doesn't replace walking outdoors.

