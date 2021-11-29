caught on video

Video: Bear enjoys Thanksgiving leftovers from Glendora man's trash cans

The homeowner told Eyewitness News on Sunday it was the bear's third visit that day.
EMBED <>More Videos

Bear enjoys Thanksgiving leftovers from Glendora man's trash cans

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- Thanksgiving weekend may be over, but there's plenty of leftovers left - until a bear comes to eat them all.

That's what happened to one man in Glendora.

Mark Malsack found a bear eating some of his Thanksgiving Day leftovers from his trash cans.

He told Eyewitness News on Sunday it was the bear's third visit that day.

Malsack, who captured the bear rummaging through the bins on video, said he sees quite a lot of wildlife in the area, but this was his first time seeing a bear so close to his home.

Bear sightings are common in the area.

Earlier this month, a bear was spotted taking a dip in a pool after roaming through a San Dimas residential neighborhood.

READ MORE | Bear roams San Dimas neighborhood, takes a dip in pool

EMBED More News Videos

A bear was spotted taking a dip in a pool after roaming through a San Dimas residential neighborhood Friday evening.



AIR7 HD was over the scene that night as the bear walked on sidewalks and made its way to a family's backyard.

The bear calmly walked along walls between homes and was seen sniffing around a barbeque grill. It found a little resting spot in the home's backyard pool before jumping out and beginning to roam the neighborhood again.

The bear was last seen in the area of Baseline and San Dimas Canyon roads. Officials believe it is familiar with the area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angeles countyglendorawild animalsholidaycaught on tapethanksgivinganimalbearcaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Actors honored for rescuing 14-year-old trapped under SUV in NYC
10-year-old girl rescued after getting stranded in Chatsworth
Meet the 11-month-old who learned to snowboard before she could walk
Video shows moments leading up to deadly child custody shooting in TX
TOP STORIES
Arrest in fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant in Beverly Hills
2020 brought sharp increase in deadly crashes
LeBron James clears NBA's COVID protocols
Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' actor, dies at 69 in Newhall
SoCal homeowner told to take down Christmas display or face fines
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Biden launching winter COVID booster, testing campaign
Show More
How Tom Brady landed on call with Michigan high school basketball team
Electrical vault explosion shatters windows at NoHo apartment building
Prosecute shoplifters under existing California laws, Newsom says
Ex-child actor in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' shot, killed at 22
Long Beach police chief enters race to become next LA County sheriff
More TOP STORIES News