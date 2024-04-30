Bear wanders through Castaic neighborhood, climbs up tree

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A bear was seen wandering around a Castaic neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The bear roamed an area near Lake Hughes Road for a while and then climbed a tree. At last sighting, the animal had ended up in what appeared to be a storm drain.

As the bear wandered the neighborhood, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cordoned off the area.

Fish and Wildlife personnel were also there with a tranquilizer gun and a container to transport the bear.

In similar situations, officials shoot a dart at the bear to sedate them and take them back into the wild. It's unclear if this bear was tranquilized.