WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Bear wanders through Castaic neighborhood, climbs up tree

KABC logo
Tuesday, April 30, 2024 12:02AM
Bear wanders through Castaic neighborhood, climbs up tree
A bear was seen wandering around a Castaic neighborhood Monday afternoon.

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A bear was seen wandering around a Castaic neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The bear roamed an area near Lake Hughes Road for a while and then climbed a tree. At last sighting, the animal had ended up in what appeared to be a storm drain.

As the bear wandered the neighborhood, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cordoned off the area.

Fish and Wildlife personnel were also there with a tranquilizer gun and a container to transport the bear.

In similar situations, officials shoot a dart at the bear to sedate them and take them back into the wild. It's unclear if this bear was tranquilized.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW