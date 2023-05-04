Bert Boeckmann, beloved Galpin Ford owner and auto industry pioneer, dies at 92

Bert Boeckmann started as a salesman at Galpin Ford back in the '50s and really put the dealership on the map in the '60s, eventually acquiring ownership.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bert Boeckmann, the beloved longtime owner of Galpin Ford in the San Fernando Valley, died at the age of 92, exactly two years after his wife, Jane, passed away.

Boeckmann joined Galpin Motors as a salesman in 1953 and by 1957, he was promoted to general manager.

He was the majority stockholder by the time he was named president in 1964 and became the sole owner of Galpin Ford - located right off the 405 Freeway - in 1968.

According to Galpin Ford, the dealership was the top volume Ford dealer in the world for 29 straight years.

The company said Boeckmann became known as a pioneer in the industry and is credited with many industry firsts, including the first sunroof ever installed in the United States.

"My father will be remembered for his love and commitment to his family, business, community, and the world he lived and worked in," said Beau Boeckmann, President and COO of Galpin Motors in a statement released on Wednesday. "He always welcomed people with open arms from all walks of life. Whether you were a customer, an employee, a stranger or world leader, he treated everyone with respect and will be deeply missed."

Boeckmann was a long-time supporter of the Los Angeles Police Department, where he served as a member of the Board of Police Commissioners for more than 16 years.

"While Bert turned over the Presidency and day-to-day management of the Galpin organization several years ago to his son Beau, he remained extremely active as a mentor to Beau and other management employees. Bert wanted to ensure that the Galpin servants' culture and high standard of performance survived even him, and part of his great legacy is the solid footing and employee group with which he left the Galpin organization," said Jeff Skobin, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Business Operations at Galpin Motors.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at Shepherd Church in Porter Ranch.