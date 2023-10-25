The 17 best stocking stuffers, including tech gifts and gifts under $50

There's nothing like checking your stocking come Christmas morning and finding a treat inside. It could be something as dainty as a Christmas ornament or something as high-tech as a pair of wireless earbuds. Below, we've rounded up the best stocking stuffers available now. Looking for more affordable gifts, Check out our gift guides under $50 and under $100.

1. Monday/Friday Sock Set

These cotton socks will light up their week - and their wardrobe. The Monday socks are grey-toned with a frowny face whereas the Friday socks are yellow with a gleeful, happy face.

2. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - Lightning

These popular noise-canceling wireless earbuds will be sure to please any tech lover, thanks to their six-hour battery life and comfortable fit. They also have quick-charging features and noise-rejecting mics for all those work or personal phone calls.

3. The Woobles Crochet Kit

Gift them a crochet kit and help them discover a new hobby. You can choose from multiple characters including Kiki the Chick and Andy the Owl. They'll receive all the tools they need, plus a step-by-step instruction video on how to knit their first project.

4. Lip Smacker Coca-Cola Flavored Balm

Lip Smackers make some of the fondest memories of my childhood and are still some of the best lip balms to keep my lips hydrated. This pack of eight is soda-themed, including flavors based on Root Beer, Fanta, Coke and more.

5. Therapy Dough

This comforting dough is infused with essential oils to ease tension and promote relaxation. Each colorful putty is handmade and you can choose between four different types.

6. Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum Travel Spray

This heady scent is a great gift for her with notes of vanilla, lavender and wood. They can spray it on their neck, wrists or even their clothing.

7. JBL Clip 4

A portable speaker is a must for any family vacation. The Flip 4 is both waterproof and dust-resistant and packs a 10-hour battery life on a single charge.

8. Beautyblender

A must-have in any makeup set, a beauty blender can help blend foundation, blush or contour. Shop it now in over 20 different colors.

9. TULA Skin Care Eye Balm

A great stocking stuffer for any gender, this eye balm can help reduce the look of fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness. They can apply it at night or during their morning skincare routine.

10. Hallmark Star Wars The Mandalorian Ornament

This adorable Funko Pop! ornament features Mando carrying Grogu in his arms - the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan you know.

11. Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum

Le Labo makes some of the most iconic scents on the market and Noir 29 is one of their most famous. It's a subtle bergamot, cedarwood scent with notes of vetiver, musk and tobacco.

12. Infinity Cube Sensory Fidget Toy

If they can't keep their hands still, get them this fidget toy that can move in the direction they want through flip-and-fold actions. It's designed to reduce anxiety and stress by keeping their hands busy, according to the brand.

13. The Pet Toy

If they have a furry friend they love, get them this adorable pet toy from Hill House Home, which is just as beautiful as the dresses they make. It's made from leftover fabrics and is durable, according to the brand.

14. Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask

This weighted mask will be sure to relax tired eyes after a long day. It's breathable, machine washable and blocks light completely, according to the brand.

15. LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle

They can create a mini space shuttle with this Lego set, which comes with 144 pieces and is designed for kids six and up.

16. LIZIMANDU Wine Bottle Stoppers

These gorgeous wine bottle stoppers are themed after Van Gogh's famous paintings and are easy to insert or remove. They also have a 4.4-star rating from over 1,000 Amazon shoppers.

17. Tile Mate 1-Pack

A tile mate can help them keep track of their belongings, like keys, backpacks and more. Just use the Tile app to ping your device and find where you last left it.

