Police respond to civil dispute at alleged 'party house' in Beverly Hills

The home has been the center of several complaints by neighbors who call it a dangerous "party house" run by squatters.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News squatters have been living at the home for a few months, throwing wild parties that they advertise and even charge admission for.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News squatters have been living at the home for a few months, throwing wild parties that they advertise and even charge admission for.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News squatters have been living at the home for a few months, throwing wild parties that they advertise and even charge admission for.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News squatters have been living at the home for a few months, throwing wild parties that they advertise and even charge admission for.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A "civil dispute" was investigated Friday at a Beverly Hills home that's been the center of several complaints by neighbors who say it's being run by squatters.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on this home.

They call it "a party house" and it sits on the border of Beverly Hills and Bel Air. Neighbors say squatters have been living at the home for a few months, throwing wild parties that they advertise and even charge admission for.

READ MORE | Neighbors say 'party house' in Beverly Hills is run by squatters

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the home on Beverly Grove Place around 2:45 p.m. for what they initially said was a burglary call.

Police later said those who were detained were later released and said the incident is being considered "a civil dispute." According to witnesses, at least seven people were detained.

No one was taken into custody and the scene was cleared Friday evening.

Details surrounding the dispute weren't immediately released.

ABC7 is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.