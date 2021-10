Glowing waves: Playful dog splashes around in blue bioluminescent waters in Newport Beach

EMBED >More News Videos The waves off our coast are turning blue again! Bioluminescent waves are lighting up the waters off Laguna Beach.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The electric blue waves are back in SoCal!Video from Newport Beach shows a man and his dog enjoying the bioluminescent waters.The phenomena occurs when millions of tiny organisms such as plankton get disturbed.This is the second time the blue waves have been spotted this year. We saw the brilliant blue waters in March in the Laguna Beach area