Memorial Mass held for slain Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell one year after his murder

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) -- A special memorial Mass was held Saturday to honor slain Archdiocese of Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell one year after his murder.

The beloved 69-year-old "Bishop Dave" was found shot at his Hacienda Heights home on Feb. 18, 2023. The husband of O'Connell's housekeeper was charged with murder.

The service at the San Gabriel Mission featured a blessing of a memorial exhibit, which included some of Bishop O'Connell's belongings, like his robe, chasuble, and photos.

Those who knew him well say he had a great sense of humor and a tremendous capacity to build friendships and relationships.

"He was a man of deep compassion for the poor, committed to those in the margins and the fringes," said longtime friend Jay Cunnane.

O'Connell was a native of Ireland and had been a priest and later a bishop in Los Angeles for 45 years.

"He was loved by everybody because he was so down-to-earth," said Sylvia Woodson, who attended Saturday's service. "His thing was always to help people and be there for people."

The community has been mourning him since his death last year.

His body was discovered when a deacon went to O'Connell's home to check on him, because O'Connell was apparently late for a meeting, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

Carlos Medina, 61, was arrested following an hourslong standoff at his home in Torrance. Luna said two firearms were recovered at Medina's home.

A Torrance man was charged with murdering Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell in Hacienda Heights, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Medina is the husband of O'Connell's housekeeper, and he also performed handyman work at the bishop's home, authorities said. He has been charged with murder, and District Attorney George Gascón said that Medina had confessed to the crime, although a motive remains unknown.

The murder charge against Medina includes an allegation of the personal use of a firearm, meaning he faces up to 35 years to life in state prison if he is convicted as charged.

At the time of his death, O'Connell was vicar for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles' San Gabriel Pastoral Region, a post he had since 2015, when Pope Francis appointed him as an auxiliary bishop for the Los Angeles Archdiocese.

O'Connell had previously served as associate pastor at St. Raymond Catholic Church in Downey, St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Long Beach, and St. Hilary Church of Perpetual Adoration in Pico Rivera and then as pastor of St. Frances X. Cabrini, Ascension, St. Eugene and St. Michael's parishes, all in Los Angeles.