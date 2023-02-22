DA Gascón to announce charges against suspect in shooting death of Bishop David O'Connell

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is expected to announce charges against the man accused of murdering Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell at a news conference Wednesday.

Carlos Medina of Torrance was arrested at his home on Monday. Medina is the husband of the bishop's housekeeper and was described as acting irrationally in recent days and claiming the bishop owed him money.

After announcing his arrest, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said it is not clear yet if there was any actual dispute between Medina and the bishop but detectives are looking into that question.

O'Connell was found dead over the weekend in Hacienda Heights. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a medical emergency call on the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

O'Connell was found in his Hacienda Heights home with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The 69-year-old, who was a priest and later a bishop with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles for 45 years, was pronounced dead at the scene.