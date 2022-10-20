Dwayne Johnson faces biggest challenge of his career with new DC Comics movie 'Black Adam'

For more than a decade, Dwayne Johnson worked to get "Black Adam" in movie theatres. The actor, and producer, says he's felt an affinity for the DC Comics anti-hero since he was young, because it was the first character who looked like him!

HOLLYWOOD -- For more than a decade, Dwayne Johnson worked to get "Black Adam" in movie theatres. The actor, and producer, says he's felt an affinity for the DC Comics anti-hero since he was young, because it was the first character who looked like him!

"Black Adam" introduces us to five new characters from the DC comic book world with no real history on the big screen.

"One of the most important things on our end, as the filmmakers was to make sure that we created and laid out a story early on that anyone could follow," said Johnson. "You could just dive right in here. You didn't have to watch all the other DC movies. You don't have to watch Marvel movies. You don't even have to, like superhero movies! But you're going to be compelled by this one. 'Black Adam' is blessed with these superpowers that rival Superman. But the compelling part about this whole thing is he doesn't want them. He doesn't want the superpowers."

Johnson admits "Black Adam" challenged him more than any other film he's done in his 20 year movie career.

"Not only physically, because I really wanted to be in the best shape of my career for this one. But also, this was such a departure from anything that I've done in my career," said Johnson.

No matter the role, and whether he's in front of or behind the camera: Johnson says one word carries him through.

"Always gratitude. Always, always, always," said Johnson. "Because I started with seven bucks many years ago. Things are a lot different today. But still, I love what I do."

"Black Adam" is in theaters Friday, October 21st.