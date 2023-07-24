BB-12, black bear who roamed beach in Malibu, fatally struck on 101 Freeway

A black bear that captured hearts after being discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains was struck and killed.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A black bear that captured hearts after being discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains was struck and killed.

Biologists with the National Park Service were tracking the bear, known as BB-12, for the last three months. He was the first bear in the mountain range to be captured and radio-collared. He was estimated to be about 3-4 years old.

Officials confirmed the bear was fatally struck by a car last week on the 101 Freeway at the top of the Conejo Grade between Newbury Park and Camarillo.

Earlier this year, the bear made its way to the beach in Malibu. Shortly before his death, he had been spotted crossing the 23 Freeway in Moorpark.

Jeff Sikich, the lead field biologist for the mountain lion study at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, said in a press release that BB-12 moved a lot in the short time that they followed him and successfully crossed major roads several times.

"On the sixth time, he unfortunately got hit," Sikich said.

BB-12 was killed about 16 miles from the wildlife crossing being built over the 101 Freeway in Agoura HIlls. Officials say it will give animals a safer way to cross.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2025.