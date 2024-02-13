109 year old survivor of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre writes memoir 'Don't Let them Bury My Story'

It is one of the most disturbing chapters in Black history - the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. And at age 109, Viola Ford Fletcher wants to make sure the terror is not forgotten. She has written a book - "Don't Let Them Bury My Story."

It is one of the most disturbing chapters in Black history - the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. And at age 109, Viola Ford Fletcher wants to make sure the terror is not forgotten. She has written a book - "Don't Let Them Bury My Story."

It is one of the most disturbing chapters in Black history - the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. And at age 109, Viola Ford Fletcher wants to make sure the terror is not forgotten. She has written a book - "Don't Let Them Bury My Story."

It is one of the most disturbing chapters in Black history - the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. And at age 109, Viola Ford Fletcher wants to make sure the terror is not forgotten. She has written a book - "Don't Let Them Bury My Story."

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- It is one of the most disturbing chapters in Black history - the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. And at age 109, Viola Ford Fletcher wants to make sure the terror is not forgotten. She has written a book - "Don't Let Them Bury My Story."

"A group of people were killed, their homes were burned... businesses, churches and stores and theatres anything the black people owned or operated was destroyed," said Fletcher.

She sat down with us in Downtown Los Angeles to discuss kicking off her West coast book tour, alongside her grandson, co-author Ike Howard. They are visiting L-A during black history month - to be leaders in a discussion that addresses historical injustices.

"We are here for theology in the hood. It's a group of churches coming together to back things like reparations and bring a voice to the voiceless," said Howard. "100 years later she's happy to still be here but some of her siblings are not here mentally and physically they did suffer severe damage."

However, Viola went on to do big things. Here in California, she played a role in building ships at Cal Ship during World War II.

"I worked in what they called the welding department that had the hot irons that would weld the ships of steel together," said Fletcher.

This May, Fletcher will be 110. Her grandson is beyond proud and rightfully so.

"I said one day people are going to line up are going to line up around the corner to buy your book," said Howard. "This is history you're a walking living history."