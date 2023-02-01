Here's a list of Black History Month events in Southern California by date. Share your celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!
Official Bob Marley One Love Experience
Jan. 27- April 23
Ovation Hollywood
6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
Celebrate one of the world's most beloved and unifying musical and cultural figures! In the Official Bob Marley One Love Experience-the only one of its kind-you'll venture through an exhibition full of different elements from the global icon's multi-faceted life.
feverup.com
Soul 2023: Producing To Power In The 21st Century
Feb. 1
Wallis Annenberg Hall
3630 Watt Way, Los Angeles
"Producing to Power" (P2P) refers to filmmakers, media, and platform executives; producers and showrunners; and digital and social media creators telling their authentic stories from the margins to advocate for social issues.
eventbrite.com
Christian McBride's The Movement Revisited: A Musical Portrait Of Four Icons
Feb. 2
The Soraya
18111 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles
thesoraya.org
thesoraya.org
thesoraya.org
Regeneration Summit: A Celebration Of Black Cinema
Feb. 3-5
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
6067 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles
Take part in film-inspired activities including film screenings, hands-on workshops, and captivating talks.
academymuseum.org
James Baldwin On Film: A Tribute
Feb. 4-25
Los Feliz Theater
1822 North Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles
American thinker, writer and activist, James Baldwin and his commitment to art, expression and justice both in the U.S. and abroad are shown in this recently restored shorts program.
americancinematheque.com
Special Guest Lora King, Rodney King's Daughter & 'Voices Of A Movement' Premiere
Feb. 7
Wallis Annenberg Hall
3630 Watt Way, Los Angeles
Join the USC Charlotta Bass Journalism & Justice Lab for the Voices of a Movement series with special guest Lora King.
annenberg.usc.edu
Black Hollywood Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments
Feb. 13
Malik Books
3650 West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Ste 245, Los Angeles
Black-owned, independent bookstore Malik Books and Pan African Film Festival join forces to present an evening of Black History, bringing the love of reading to the celebrated festival with a panel discussion and book signing featuring celebrity photographer Carell Augustus, author of "Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments."
eventbrite.com
Bet On Black : The Good News About Being Black In America
Feb. 15
Malik Books
3650 West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Ste 245, Los Angeles
BET On BLACK: The Good News About Being Black in America Today with Actress, Media Personality and Author Eboni K Williams.
eventbrite.com
Jazz & The Black Experience
Feb. 16
Skirball Cultural Center
2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles
Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Los Angeles.
feverup.com
Afro-Atlantic Histories
Feb. 17
Los Angeles County Museum of Art
5905 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles
Afro-Atlantic Histories charts the transatlantic slave trade and its legacies in the African diaspora.
lacma.org
If you know a great Black History Month event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!