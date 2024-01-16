Black History Month events in Southern California

California African American Museum
Jan.17
CAAM Free Tuesday - Saturday
600 State Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90037
The California African American Museum (CAAM) focuses on enrichment and education on the cultural heritage and history of African Americans with a focus on California and western United States. Admission is free to all visitors. The California African American Museum's mission is to research, collect, preserve, and interpret for public enrichment the history, art, and culture of African Americans with an emphasis on California and the western United States.www.free2funla.com