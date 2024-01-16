WATCH LIVE

Black History Month events in Southern California

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
kabc

Here's a list of Black History Month events in Southern California by date. Share your celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!

California African American Museum
Jan.17
CAAM Free Tuesday - Saturday
600 State Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90037
The California African American Museum (CAAM) focuses on enrichment and education on the cultural heritage and history of African Americans with a focus on California and western United States. Admission is free to all visitors. The California African American Museum's mission is to research, collect, preserve, and interpret for public enrichment the history, art, and culture of African Americans with an emphasis on California and the western United States.
www.free2funla.com
Artwalk in the Park with Doggies - Celebrate Black Arts
Jan. 28
Leimert Park
Leimert Park, Los Angeles
It is a FREE event featuring food, gift shops, free movies children's art making,a variety of music such as Pop, Jazz R&B, Hip Hop & Spoken word, as well as a continuous African Drum Circle in scenic Leimert Park. It also includes Phantom gallery displays of known and emerging visual artists.
meetup.com
2024 Black History Month Burce's Beach Stroll
Feb. 3
Bruce's Beach
2600 Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach
Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association's national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women. Join us for a morning walk.
eventbrite.com
Taste of Soul and Black Business Expo in the Southern Inland Empire
Feb. 3
Murrieta Community Center
41810 Juniper Street
Kick off Black History Month at the "Taste of Soul & Black Business Expo" in Murrieta, CA!!! Free to the community with RSVP. There'll be MUSIC, DANCE, VENDORS, PERFORMANCES, A KID'S FAIR, AND LOTS OF NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES. Feel free to wear your African attire or just COME AS YOU ARE!!!
eventbrite.com
African American and Black History Month: Jazz Collage
Feb. 9
George Nye Jr. Library
6600 Del Amo Boulevard, Los Angeles
Celebrate African American and Black History Month by learning about Romare Bearden and the Harlem Renaissance with Barnsdall Arts. See how jazz influenced his work with its rhythms, repetition, and improvisation. Be inspired and create your own collage! For children ages 5 - 12.
visit.lacountylibrary.org
Black History Month Umoja 5k
Feb. 12
Playa del Rey
Join us this Black History Month for our annual Umoja 5k, this year themed 'Race for Reading: The Power of Black Words'. We commemorate not only our past and present Black excellence but also the transformative power of literature and literacy in our journey. Umoja, the first principle of Kwanzaa, represents unity. The principle of Umoja highlights our need to strive for and maintain unity in the Black family, community, nation, and race.
apuama.com
Celebrating Black History Month - Empowering Black Owned Small Businesses
Feb. 13
7500 Alabama Ave, Canoga Park
Celebrating Black History Month - Empowering Black Owned Small Businesses NEW and WBC proudly present resources for your business.
eventbrite.com
Pan African Film & Arts Festival
Feb. 6-19
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza
3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Los Angeles
The 32nd annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival features filmmakers, artists, and unique craftspeople from over 40 countries and six continents to Los Angeles annually, to showcase their pivotal work and talent.
paff.org
Black History Month Umoja 5k
Feb. 17
12000 Vista Del Mar
LIVE Black History Month Umoja 5k is happening on Saturday, February 17,2024 at 9 AM PST at 12000 Vista Del Mar.
www.unation.com
Black History Month Meet-Up at Disneyland
Feb. 17
Disneyland Park
1313 Disneyland Drive
Meet fellow Disney fans, take photos, enjoy the parks, and partake in various giveaways. We will experience the sweet gospel sounds of Marvin Sapp who is scheduled to headline at the Fantasyland Theatre. More details to follow!
www.eventbrite.com
Black History Month: Arts & Crafts
Feb. 17
Monrovia Public Library
147 W Lime
Ina Buckner-Barnette aka The Sunshine Storyteller and Reader Theater will be in attendance.
allevents.in
8th Annual Los Angeles Black History Month Festival
Feb. 18
7600 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
The event will feature African Marketplace, Concession Vendors, Performing Artists, Surprise Headliner, Discussion on topics including health, mental health and issues related to the African American community.
eventbrite.com

