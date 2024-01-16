Black History Month events in Southern California

Feb. 12Playa del ReyJoin us this Black History Month for our annual Umoja 5k, this year themed 'Race for Reading: The Power of Black Words'. We commemorate not only our past and present Black excellence but also the transformative power of literature and literacy in our journey. Umoja, the first principle of Kwanzaa, represents unity. The principle of Umoja highlights our need to strive for and maintain unity in the Black family, community, nation, and race.