Video: Powerboat goes up in flames in Dana Point

Deputies with the Dana Point Harbor Patrol, who are trained as marine firefighters, quickly put the fire out.

Deputies with the Dana Point Harbor Patrol took swift action when a powerboat went up in flames on Thursday, and it was all caught on video.

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies with the Dana Point Harbor Patrol took swift action when a powerboat went up in flames on Thursday, and it was all caught on video.

According to authorities, the powerboat was docked at the East Basin Cove Side when it became fully engulfed.

An off-duty lifeguard helped relocate boats to nearby slips and while bystanders tried to use hoses on the dock to fight the fire.

Video released by authorities shows flames coming out of the powerboat and a large plume of smoke in the air.

Deputies, who are trained as marine firefighters, quickly put the fire out.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to assist and sprayed marine grade foam to prevent the fire from reigniting.

No injuries were reported.

It's unclear what caused the fire, but Harbor Patrol deputies say the fire serves as a good reminder for owners to routinely check and maintain their boats.