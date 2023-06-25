Boatyard Pub sits right on the water in the Ventura Harbor Village and is known for its fresh, locally-sourced seafood.

On The Menu: Kick off summer right with fresh seafood at Boatyard Pub in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Set sail into the official start of summer and head over to the Boatyard Pub in Ventura!

"I've had everything on the menu and I haven't had anything I didn't like," said longtime customer Don Hendricks.

Boatyard Pub is situated on the water in the Ventura Harbor Village and is known for its fresh, locally-sourced seafood. What should you order? Take a bite out of their deliciously fried Thai chili shrimp, calamari and cod.

You can also dive into some tasty crab, cream cheese and artichoke dip, all loaded on a baguette or maybe try a Poke bowl.

Boatyard Pub also offers yummy soups, like their creamy clam chowder, served in a sour dough bread bowl. It's a recipe Boatyard Pub has been perfecting the last seven years!

"I think our food stands out. It's very high quality," said owner and operator Shawn Hall.

Hall grew up in the San Gabriel Valley, but said coastal life in Ventura was always calling. In 2016, Boatyard Pub opened its doors for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

In addition to all of the seafood, you can also order a juicy fried steak topped with gravy, eggs benedict, BBQ chicken, and so much more.

Most entrees cost between $18 and $30.

Boatyard Pub is open every day, but Tuesday is the only day they don't serve breakfast. If you're a fan a good tune, you can enjoy live music Tuesday through Sunday.

"Good people, friendly, good food, good entertainment at night. It's an excellent, excellent place," Hendricks said.

Parties over six may want to call and make a reservation but walk-ins are always welcome.

"We're really thrilled that people enjoy our products," said Hall. "We're happy that we've built a good community here, a lot of locals, a lot of people coming from outside the area revisiting us, and we're just tickled anytime we see people enjoying our food."

Thanks Flo for the submission!

Boatyard Pub is located at 1583 Spinnaker Dr., Suite 109 in Ventura.