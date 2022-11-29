Man's body found inside recycling business in Santa Fe Springs

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man's body was found inside a recycling business Monday afternoon in Sante Fe Springs.

Police say the body was found just before noon at the facility in the 9000 block of Norwalk Boulevard near Los Nietos Road.

Details regarding the condition in which the man's body was found were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, workers called Eyewitness News on Monday saying employees were being sent home for the day.

The Whittier Police Department have launched an investigation, but there's no word yet whether investigators consider this to be a suspicious death.