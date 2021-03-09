localish

Baldwin's Book Barn features more than 300K books

By Amanda Brady
WEST CHESTER, Pa -- Baldwin's Book Barn has been a West Chester, PA, a staple since 1934. It's home to more than 300,000 used books, including rare and old literature.

The oldest book they have is from the 1600s. The barn is a book-lover's dream with every category imaginable.


The barn was established by William Baldwin where he sold not only books, but general goods.

When William passed the barn has been passed through the family. The store draws bring people from far and wide to see the amass of books.


Baldwin's Book Barn | Facebook | Instagram
865 Lenape Rd, West Chester, PA 19382

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west chester boroughwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Wedding chapel brings Las Vegas flair to Long Island
Chicago chocolate factory makes sweets from authentic Mexican cocoa beans
Fighter pilot using business to help other veterans
Retro video games offer a stroll down 'Nostalgia Alley'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon prompt mandatory evacs
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Rain, snow moving through SoCal
SoCal storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Show More
LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April
LA County days away from red tier, but will indoor dining return?
Diamond Bar standoff: Woman, girl emerge from car after tear gas used
CDC travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
More TOP STORIES News