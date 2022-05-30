LIVE: Fire crews battling brush fire in Angeles National Forest near Bouquet Reservoir

A wildfire has started, currently 25-30 acres, due to a vehicle fire at Bouquet Canyon Road near Spunky Road. Moderate rate of spread. Forest staff, Los Angeles County Fire, and other firefighters and law enforcement staff onsite. Numerous aircraft on way. — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) May 30, 2022

The fire is burning moderately upslope from Martindale Truck Trail area. The car fire referred to earlier was at Bouquet Canyon Road--located near Spunky Canyon Road--not Spunky Road. No injuries and no structures burned at this time. pic.twitter.com/TZW7vD5zok — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) May 30, 2022

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Los Angeles fire crews are working to put out a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest near the Bouquet Reservoir, north of Santa Clarita.The fire broke out Monday afternoon near Spunky Canyon and Bouquet Canyon roads.According to authorities, as of 3 p.m., the fire is between 25 to 30 acres in size and no structures are being threatened.The fire is reportedly spreading at a "moderate rate of speed" and it's burning uphill from the Martindale Truck Trail area.Authorities also said a car fire was reported in the area before the brush fire began.Crews with Los Angeles County Fire Department along with Angeles National Forest officials have since been sent to the scene.The California Highway Patrol has since shut down Bouquet Canyon at Spunky Canyon until further notice.No injuries have been reported.