brush fire

LIVE: Fire crews battling brush fire in Angeles National Forest near Bouquet Reservoir

EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Crews battling brush fire near Bouquet Canyon

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Los Angeles fire crews are working to put out a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest near the Bouquet Reservoir, north of Santa Clarita.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon near Spunky Canyon and Bouquet Canyon roads.

According to authorities, as of 3 p.m., the fire is between 25 to 30 acres in size and no structures are being threatened.

The fire is reportedly spreading at a "moderate rate of speed" and it's burning uphill from the Martindale Truck Trail area.




Authorities also said a car fire was reported in the area before the brush fire began.

Crews with Los Angeles County Fire Department along with Angeles National Forest officials have since been sent to the scene.

The California Highway Patrol has since shut down Bouquet Canyon at Spunky Canyon until further notice.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyenvironmentcalifornia wildfiresbrush firesouthern californiafirewildfirelos angeles county fire departmentfirefighterscalifornia
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BRUSH FIRE
All Coastal Fire evacuation orders lifted in Laguna Niguel
Lawsuit alleges SoCal Edison to blame for Laguna Niguel brush fire
Forward progress stopped on brush fire near Griffith Observatory: LAFD
Hot weather, lack of rain raising concerns about SoCal wildfires
TOP STORIES
Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'
Memorial Day ceremony in Long Beach honors fallen soldiers
LAPD officer dies after 'catastrophic spinal injury' during training
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky tonight
After 60 years, San Gabriel man finally gets his high school diploma
Master P reveals his daughter Tytyana Miller, 29, has died
Nancy Pelosi's husband in car crash in Napa prior to DUI: CHP
Show More
What do coins on military tombstones mean?
Prices at the grocery store are up - except this item. Here's why
Coyote caught on video sneaking into Woodland Hills home
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
Strawberry recall linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak: FDA
More TOP STORIES News