LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Britney Spears' first husband has now been criminally charged -- accused of crashing her wedding and streaming live from her home.Jason Alexander's next hearing is Tuesday.He's been charged with felony stalking and misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery.Alexander was married to Spears for less than three days in 2004.Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have obtained an emergency protective order against Alexander.