Burger She Wrote dishes up delicious smash burgers in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- By now you know I love a good burger, so this week I was thrilled to solve the mystery of this mouthwatering burger at Burger She Wrote.

They are the talk of the town for their smash burger. Lifelong friends Don Nguyen and Steven Arroyo opened up shop on Beverly Boulevard near West Hollywood just over two years ago.

"I remember biting into it, I think I told him, 'Dude we have a better product than In N Out' and it was something we were really proud of," said Burger She Wrote co-founder Steven Arroyo.

The main ingredient to this burger joint's success: simplicity.

A simple menu, simple ingredients, no secrets here.

"We tried it over and over and were like okay, it's really good. You can't really mess up a burger really, unless you add too much stuff to it. So we just kept it simple," co-founder Don Nguyen explained.

Every bun gets buttered on the magic butter wheel. Then the Snake River Farms American Wagyu Ground Beef hits the grill.

A few toppings and our meal is ready to serve.

You have just three burger options: The Smash Burger, The Impossible Burger, and the Oklahoma Burger, which is basically The Smash Burger with grilled onions - a nod to Nguyen's Oklahoma roots.

"During the great depression they would stretch the meat by putting onions on it and smash it together to make it more filling," he said.

You can order fries, onion rings or fried pickles. And even the sauces, spicy mayo, thousand island and ranch, are made in house.

"I think it's just good, honest food at a price point where everybody can afford it. I think we have a cool vibe going on, a good group of people working here," said Head Chef Jules Crespy.

Burger She Wrote is open daily from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

There are two locations.

Thank you Katarina for the submission.