BUSINESS

Chinatown celebrates new, historic businesses as it nears 80th anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

As Chinatown gears up to celebrate its 80th anniversary, it is celebrating new and old businesses. (KABC)

By
CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As Chinatown gears up to celebrate its 80th anniversary, it is celebrating new and old businesses.

Chinatown Business Improvement District Executive Director George Yu has been working in the area since the 70s.

"We need a balance of new and old merchants," said Yu, who added that change is overdue and needed.

There are several new eateries generating traffic, like the Highland Park Brewery.

"We opened our doors about two months ago, and it was mind-blowing. Like, instantly, day one -- it was packed," said owner Bob Kunz.

Yu said it's important to preserve the community's history as it welcomes new businesses. For example, the Phoenix Bakery, a decades-old staple.

"(It) started in 1938. This is actually our third location within Chinatown. It was started by my parents," said Ken Chan, adding that the recent changes have been positive.

"Chinatown is actually being reborn again, and there's a new group of residents moving in," said Chan.

He said he feels fortunate they own the land, allowing Phoenix Bakery to remain a fixture in Los Angeles.

Along with old fixtures, more new businesses are expected to open up later this year, including a winery by Angeleno Wine Company.

"It's a small winery, an actual working, producing winery, with a small tasting room in a very old building," Yu said. "It's exactly the kind of setting that Angelenos will love."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinessfeel goodcommunityasian americanhistoryChinatownLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Historic Phoenix Bakery to celebrate 80 years in Chinatown
CA appeals court rules Target in Hollywood can be completed
Kroger Co., parent company of Ralph's, to phase out plastic bags
From pizza pies to ice cream: Your guide to Burbank's newest businesses
More Business
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News