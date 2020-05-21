store closing

Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works stores expected to close

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- You can expect to see fewer Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works stores.

The parent company of both popular mall mainstays, L Brands, said it expects to close about 250 Victoria's Secret locations in the U.S. and Canada. About 51 Bath and Body Works stores are also eyed for closure.

The two popular brands became the latest businesses facing cutbacks in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of L Brands' stores in North America closed temporarily back in March just as the coronavirus became wider spread. It also furloughed most store employees by April.

Other companies are faring far worse during the pandemic. Department stores JCPenney and Neiman Marcus, for example, each filed for bankruptcy protection.

SEE ALSO:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbath productscoronavirus helpvictoria's secretcoronavirusu.s. & worldstore closingretailpandemicunemploymentcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORE CLOSING
Steak 'n Shake closing 57 locations due to pandemic
Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy
Neiman Marcus expected to file for bankruptcy
All Hobby Lobby stores closed, workers furloughed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day weekend in SoCal: What's open, what's closed
COVID-19: LA County confirms 46 additional deaths, 1,204 new cases
UC Regents suspend use of SAT, ACT test scores for admissions
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
Here's what needs to happen to reopen CA schools
CDC: COVID-19 does not easily spread on most surfaces
Coronavirus: Mexico sees largest one-day death toll at 424
Show More
OC reports 14 additional deaths, most fatalities in one day
Dad killed while video chatting and his son is charged
Health care jobs: App helps medical professionals find work
Coronavirus: All the different COVID-19 tests explained
Physical distancing 2 weeks earlier could have avoided 56K deaths in US: Study
More TOP STORIES News