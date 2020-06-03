Northern California man accused of cannibalizing 90-year-old grandmother

Dwayne Wallick was arrested after police officers allegedly caught him in the act of eating his 90-year-old grandmother.
Crime scene

RICHMOND, Calif. -- Police in the San Francisco Bay Area arrested a man on suspicion of murdering and cannibalizing his own grandmother.

Dwayne Wallick, 37, was arrested Monday after Richmond police officers allegedly caught him in the act of eating his 90-year-old grandmother, Ruby Wallick. Police are unsure of a motive, and continued to investigate, the East Bay Times reported.

Officers responded to the home in a quiet residential area after receiving a report of a man standing over a bloody woman's body. When they entered the home, they allegedly found Dwayne Wallick standing over his grandmother and cannibalizing her, police said.

They ordered Wallick to stop, but he ignored them and continued what he was doing, police said. They used a stun gun on him and after a struggle, he was handcuffed and arrested.

Wallick remains in a hospital, where he is being treated for unspecified physical injuries. Investigators are looking into whether drug use played a role in the crime, police said

Ruby Wallick was pronounced dead Monday, but her exact cause of death has not been released.
