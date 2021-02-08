Disney California Adventure Park to debut ticketed food and entertainment event in March; 1,000 employees to return to work

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock announced the event in a letter to employees commemorating the 20th anniversary of California Adventure.
About 350 other employees have also returned to work with the reopening of outdoor dining at Downtown Disney restaurants following the lifting of California's regional stay-at-home order.
The new experience at California Adventure, which will differ from a traditional visit to the Disney theme parks, will be offered multiple days per week, according to Disneyland Resort. Specific dates have not yet been announced.
Disneyland will continue to be temporarily shut down, along with all attractions at both of the Anaheim resorts.
Health guidelines that have already been implemented at Downtown Disney will remain in place. These include temperature checks upon arrival, wearing facial coverings, and maintaining social distancing.
"While that is clearly not all we want to accomplish, it's a start," Potrock said in the letter. "Teams are working as we speak to start recalling identified Cast in the coming weeks."
"This past year has presented extraordinary challenges, but that has not curtailed in any way our ability to move forward with a spirit of optimism," he added.
Disney California Adventure Park has been closed since March 14, 2020. It was originally supposed to reopen in July but, due to rising COVID-19 cases, it never reopened.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and ABC7.