CA recall: Newsom on the attack, says GOP candidate Larry Elder is to the right of Donald Trump

Newsom said if Republican frontrunner conservative radio host Larry Elder is elected, Californians will wake up to something so radically different, it will send shockwaves across the country.
"He's to the right of Donald Trump. To the right of Donald Trump. That's what's at stake in this election and don't think for a second you can't do damage in that role. Think about the judges he could appoint. Who would he have appointed to replace Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate? How would that impact the trajectory of this country. What would this mean for the future of the Democratic party in our efforts to keep the House of Representatives," said Newsom.
The governor has pushed the message that the recall isn't just about California, and Thursday night, President Joe Biden tweeted his support for the governor. Newsom says both President Biden and Vice President Harris will campaign for him in California in the coming weeks.
Newsom supports mask and vaccine mandates, but he threatened that we could go off a COVID cliff if he's recalled because his Republican opponents are against mandates.
"We have the phenomenon of yet another possibility that we may face more mandates including face masks and vaccines. If I become governor, when I become governor assuming there are mandates for masks and statewide mandates for vaccines, they will be suspended right away. This is America. We have freedom in America. Virtually anyone in California who wants to be vaccinated can do so," said Elder.
The recall is essentially two elections on the same ballot, where voters will be asked two questions: Should Gov. Newsom be recalled? And which of the 46 candidates should replace the incumbent? If you'd like to keep Newsom in office, you would vote "no" on the first question, and if you'd like to recall the governor, you'd vote "yes." You don't have to answer question two if you vote "no" on question one, which is how the governor would like you to vote.
"Just vote no. You don't even have to touch the other part. The other part is irrelevant. Don't even touch it. Simple no. This is about the easiest ballot you ever had to fill out. Just vote no. No on the recall," said Newsom.
But voters continue to tell us they're confused. Some Democrats believe it's their civic duty to answer both questions, because if Newsom is recalled, they'd like a Democrat to replace him, which is why the governor is campaigning that voting no is the only option in his mind.
