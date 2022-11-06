Eyewitness Newsmakers: Analysis of the 7 propositions on California's election ballot

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There are seven California propositions on the ballot during this election, and ABC7 is breaking down each one with analysis from experts in this week's episode of Eyewitness Newsmakers.

Six are ballot initiatives that supporters gathered enough signatures to place before voters and one was placed on the ballot by the state Legislature.

Two other initiatives that had qualified were withdrawn after state lawmakers worked out a compromise and passed legislation before the deadline. Lawmakers also rejected a possible question about whether to remove involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime from the state constitution.

Watch Eyewitness Newsmakers at 11 a.m. Sunday on ABC7 or in the video player above.

This year's ballot measures ask voters to weigh in on a variety of issues, including abortion, sports betting and school funding.