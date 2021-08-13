California governor recall

California Recall: Gov. Newsom to kick off 'Vote No' campaign with rally today in SF

Total Recalled: Story of America's largest, wildest recall election

SAN FRANCISCO -- As California's gubernatorial recall election nears, Gavin Newsom is touring California for his "Vote NO" Weekend of Action campaign.

The first stop will be in San Francisco Friday at 10 a.m.

RELATED: 'Full-scale war': CA governor recall election remains neck-and-neck

His office sent out a press release Thursday, stating the governor will spend four days traveling to cities up and down the state, rallying voters to "vote not on the recall."

The release says the rallies are to prevent a "Trump discipline" from replacing Newsom in office.

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder is currently the leading candidate in the polls.

VIDEO: Here's a look at sample ballot for Gov. Newsom's recall election
California will soon be sending out sample ballots for Governor Gavin Newsom's recall election on Sept. 14.


At each stop Newsom makes, his office says he will be reminding everyone how high the stakes are in this recall election, and how easy it is to vote.

The governor is expected to hold multiple campaign events in Los Angeles and San Diego on Saturday, and in other parts of the state Sunday and Monday. Details about those events have not yet been released.

On Thursday, Newsom received an expression of support from President Joe Biden, who issued a statement urging Californians to oppose the Sept. 14 recall. Newsom "knows how to get the job done because he's been doing it," Biden said of his fellow Democrat. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California senator, are expected to take active roles in the campaign.

Go here for the latest articles and information about California's recall election.

