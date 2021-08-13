California Recall: Gov. Newsom to kick off 'Vote No' campaign with rally today in SF

The first stop will be in San Francisco Friday at 10 a.m.
His office sent out a press release Thursday, stating the governor will spend four days traveling to cities up and down the state, rallying voters to "vote not on the recall."
With one month to go until the recall election (and ballots already in the mail), @GavinNewsom will begin a 4-day “Vote No” campaign trip across the state.— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 13, 2021
He kicks off tomorrow in San Francsico. Exact location not yet revealed. pic.twitter.com/nwFWKcpXIE
The release says the rallies are to prevent a "Trump discipline" from replacing Newsom in office.
Conservative talk show host Larry Elder is currently the leading candidate in the polls.
At each stop Newsom makes, his office says he will be reminding everyone how high the stakes are in this recall election, and how easy it is to vote.
The governor is expected to hold multiple campaign events in Los Angeles and San Diego on Saturday, and in other parts of the state Sunday and Monday. Details about those events have not yet been released.
On Thursday, Newsom received an expression of support from President Joe Biden, who issued a statement urging Californians to oppose the Sept. 14 recall. Newsom "knows how to get the job done because he's been doing it," Biden said of his fellow Democrat. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California senator, are expected to take active roles in the campaign.
