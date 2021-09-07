California governor recall

California recall: Gov. Newsom, GOP opponents enter final week of campaigning before Election Day

With Election Day one week away, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Republican candidates who hope to replace him in a recall are making their final pitches to California voters.

Newsom is scheduled to campaign Monday in the Bay Area, where he will be joined Tuesday by Vice President Kamal Harris at a rally.

Meanwhile, conservative radio talk show host and leading GOP contender Larry Elder is set to appear in El Monte on Monday before heading to Northern California.

Businessman John Cox is expected to make a campaign stop in Modesto, and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer will hold an press conference via Zoom.

Newsom and Elder have not met in a formal debate, but they've had strong words for each other on the campaign trail.

"This man, Gavin Newsom, shut down this state while ignoring science," Elder told supporters in Castaic on Monday, "at the French Laundry restaurant, with the very people that drafted the mandates that he was not following."

Referring to Elder, Newsom told voters: "He said before his first cup of tea after getting sworn in, that he'll use the power of an executive order to eliminate mask wearing in the state of California for all our public kids.

"But he would do the same by eliminating any vaccine verification for public health employees and health care workers," the governor added.

Election Day is Sept. 14 but early voting is already underway, by mail and at in-person polling places statewide, including more than 100 sites in Los Angeles County.

